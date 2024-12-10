Vacancy Crisis: Chief Commissioner for Disabilities Post Unfilled for Six Years

The post of chief commissioner for persons with disabilities, a significant role within the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has remained vacant for nearly six years, according to government sources on Tuesday.

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar highlighted in the Lok Sabha that the department secretary has been managing the additional responsibilities since January 2019, with an extension on his term lasting until January 31, 2025.

Repeated attempts to fill this crucial position have proven unsuccessful. Advertisements seeking candidates began in November 2018, with the latest issued on December 3. Despite 79 applications in 2018, 51 in 2020, and 28 in 2023, no candidate has met the selection committee's criteria. In response, a new vacancy notice has recently been posted online.

(With inputs from agencies.)