High Stakes Legal Battle Over Gyanvapi Mosque Survey

The Allahabad High Court postponed a key hearing to December 18 regarding a petition that challenges a Varanasi court's refusal to order a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque's 'wazukhana'.

This decision comes as the Supreme Court is expected to consider an associated issue on December 16. The high court's deferral was made by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who is overseeing a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh, a plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri worship suit.

Singh argues that surveying the 'wazukhana', excluding the 'shivling', is vital for a just outcome, pointing to feasible non-invasive survey techniques as determined by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the mosque's management committee has noted that related matters are under the ambit of the Supreme Court. The ASI has already submitted a scientific report on the Gyanvapi complex to the district judge.

