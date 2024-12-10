Left Menu

High Stakes Legal Battle Over Gyanvapi Mosque Survey

The Allahabad High Court has deferred a petition questioning a Varanasi court's decision against an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque's 'wazukhana'. The Supreme Court is set to review a related case, which influenced the adjournment. Rakhi Singh challenges the move, emphasizing justice for all parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:51 IST
High Stakes Legal Battle Over Gyanvapi Mosque Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court postponed a key hearing to December 18 regarding a petition that challenges a Varanasi court's refusal to order a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque's 'wazukhana'.

This decision comes as the Supreme Court is expected to consider an associated issue on December 16. The high court's deferral was made by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who is overseeing a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh, a plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri worship suit.

Singh argues that surveying the 'wazukhana', excluding the 'shivling', is vital for a just outcome, pointing to feasible non-invasive survey techniques as determined by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the mosque's management committee has noted that related matters are under the ambit of the Supreme Court. The ASI has already submitted a scientific report on the Gyanvapi complex to the district judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024