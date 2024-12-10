Tamil Nadu and Kerala Seek Resolution Over Mullaiperiyar Dam Maintenance Dispute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to engage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over challenges experienced by Tamil Nadu's Public Works Department in maintaining the Mullaiperiyar dam, located in Kerala. This follows a call for attention by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly, highlighting incidents where maintenance activities faced hurdles.

A key issue raised was the blockage of a PWD lorry carrying construction materials at the Vallakadavu check post on December 4. This incident was cited as a barrier to the seamless upkeep of the dam. Stalin plans to discuss these recurring issues during his scheduled visit to Kerala on December 12, aiming for a diplomatic resolution.

Beyond inter-state concerns, the Assembly's agenda included discussions on infrastructure challenges from recent weather events, preparations for the Karthigai Deepam festival, and the passage of 19 Bills, one of which introduces an entertainment tax on ticketed events, amidst opposition from AIADMK members.

(With inputs from agencies.)