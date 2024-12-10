Left Menu

Tamil Nadu and Kerala Seek Resolution Over Mullaiperiyar Dam Maintenance Dispute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin plans to address issues with Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan regarding maintenance of the Mullaiperiyar dam. Disputes arose as Tamil Nadu's Public Works Department faced obstacles transporting materials for maintenance. Additionally, the assembly discussed other issues like festival arrangements and legislation on entertainment taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:01 IST
Tamil Nadu and Kerala Seek Resolution Over Mullaiperiyar Dam Maintenance Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to engage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over challenges experienced by Tamil Nadu's Public Works Department in maintaining the Mullaiperiyar dam, located in Kerala. This follows a call for attention by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly, highlighting incidents where maintenance activities faced hurdles.

A key issue raised was the blockage of a PWD lorry carrying construction materials at the Vallakadavu check post on December 4. This incident was cited as a barrier to the seamless upkeep of the dam. Stalin plans to discuss these recurring issues during his scheduled visit to Kerala on December 12, aiming for a diplomatic resolution.

Beyond inter-state concerns, the Assembly's agenda included discussions on infrastructure challenges from recent weather events, preparations for the Karthigai Deepam festival, and the passage of 19 Bills, one of which introduces an entertainment tax on ticketed events, amidst opposition from AIADMK members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024