EU-India Diplomatic Tensions: Alleged Sanctions Violations Spotlighted

The EU has shared concerns over India's alleged involvement in supplying military-use goods to Russia, breaching Western sanctions. Discussions between the EU's sanctions envoy and Indian authorities are ongoing to find a system to prevent sanctions circumvention. India denies any unilateral sanctions, aligning only with UN-imposed measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union has raised serious concerns about India's alleged involvement in providing military-use goods to Russia, potentially breaching Western sanctions. EU Sanctions Envoy David O Sullivan visited India in October to address the illicit trade of high-priority items to Russia, seeking systemic solutions from Indian authorities.

No comments have emerged from India, which maintains its stance of only recognizing United Nations' sanctions, not unilateral ones. Sullivan's visit revealed specific details about Indian firms allegedly bypassing sanctions from the G7 and the EU to supply goods to Moscow. The revelation follows Washington's sanctions on Indian companies over 'dual-use' technologies exported to Russia.

Two Indian entities, SI2 Microsystems Pvt Ltd and Innovio Ventures, are presently under EU export restrictions. The EU commits to collaborating with Indian officials to halt the sanctions circumvention and has listed numerous Russian and third-country entities actively undermining its sanctions. India claims adherence to international non-proliferation regimes and denies violating domestic laws.

