Left Menu

Judge Halts Biden's DACA Healthcare Rule Amidst Legal Battle

A judge in North Dakota blocked a Biden administration rule requiring 19 states to provide health coverage to immigrants brought as children. The states argue that DACA recipients aren't legally present. The case remains unresolved as legal teams prepare for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:09 IST
Judge Halts Biden's DACA Healthcare Rule Amidst Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge in North Dakota has intervened to halt a Biden administration rule mandating 19 Republican-led states to provide health insurance to immigrants brought illegally as children.

The decision follows a lawsuit led by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, claiming the rule violates federal law. The rule in question aimed to define DACA recipients as "legally present," thereby granting them access to healthcare under the Affordable Care Act.

Despite the blockage, legal proceedings are ongoing, with nearly 50,000 DACA recipients potentially affected in those states. The National Immigration Law Center is considering next steps in defense of the rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024