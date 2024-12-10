Judge Halts Biden's DACA Healthcare Rule Amidst Legal Battle

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge in North Dakota has intervened to halt a Biden administration rule mandating 19 Republican-led states to provide health insurance to immigrants brought illegally as children.

The decision follows a lawsuit led by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, claiming the rule violates federal law. The rule in question aimed to define DACA recipients as "legally present," thereby granting them access to healthcare under the Affordable Care Act.

Despite the blockage, legal proceedings are ongoing, with nearly 50,000 DACA recipients potentially affected in those states. The National Immigration Law Center is considering next steps in defense of the rule.

