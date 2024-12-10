Left Menu

Punjab Pushes For Key Water Funds to Boost Sanitation Initiatives

Punjab's Water Supply and Sanitation Minister, Hardip Singh Mundian, urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister to release Rs 161 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission. Punjab aims for Model Plus status in sanitation, showing progress in rural areas and post-election advancements in sanitation initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:16 IST
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to further Punjab's water and sanitation goals, state Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Hardip Singh Mundian pressed for the disbursement of Rs 161 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2024-25.

Mundian, addressing the Union minister, emphasized that these funds are vital for enhancing the state's ability to provide consistent access to clean drinking water. He noted Punjab's impressive strides toward achieving Open Defecation Free status in rural regions.

The minister also stated Punjab's focus on attaining Model Plus status for all villages under the Swachh Bharat Mission, indicating significant progress within the next three months following gram panchayats' reconstitution post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

