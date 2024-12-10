Punjab Pushes For Key Water Funds to Boost Sanitation Initiatives

In a decisive move to further Punjab's water and sanitation goals, state Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Hardip Singh Mundian pressed for the disbursement of Rs 161 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2024-25.

Mundian, addressing the Union minister, emphasized that these funds are vital for enhancing the state's ability to provide consistent access to clean drinking water. He noted Punjab's impressive strides toward achieving Open Defecation Free status in rural regions.

The minister also stated Punjab's focus on attaining Model Plus status for all villages under the Swachh Bharat Mission, indicating significant progress within the next three months following gram panchayats' reconstitution post-elections.

