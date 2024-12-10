Punjab Pushes For Key Water Funds to Boost Sanitation Initiatives
Punjab's Water Supply and Sanitation Minister, Hardip Singh Mundian, urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister to release Rs 161 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission. Punjab aims for Model Plus status in sanitation, showing progress in rural areas and post-election advancements in sanitation initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to further Punjab's water and sanitation goals, state Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Hardip Singh Mundian pressed for the disbursement of Rs 161 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2024-25.
Mundian, addressing the Union minister, emphasized that these funds are vital for enhancing the state's ability to provide consistent access to clean drinking water. He noted Punjab's impressive strides toward achieving Open Defecation Free status in rural regions.
The minister also stated Punjab's focus on attaining Model Plus status for all villages under the Swachh Bharat Mission, indicating significant progress within the next three months following gram panchayats' reconstitution post-elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Ministers Lead 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' Campaign to Promote Constitutional Awareness
Constitution Day is above politics, it is celebration of the country: Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
75th anniversary of Constitution: Joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to be held at Samvidhan Sadan, says Union minister Rijiju.
Cabinet approves 2 hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh with an outlay of Rs 3,689 crore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Union Minister Urges Sustainable Building Practices to Combat Pollution