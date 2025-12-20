Union Minister Defends VB-G RAM G Bill Amid Sonia Gandhi's MGNREGA Criticism

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has staunchly defended the Indian government's new VB-G RAM G Bill, asserting its alignment with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj amidst rising opposition criticism. Chaudhary expressed that all governmental schemes are rooted in Gandhian principles, aiming for rural development and employment.

Contrastingly, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi condemned the Modi administration for what she views as an assault on MGNREGA, a program she believes has historically provided critical support for the rural poor, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis. Gandhi accused the government of marginalizing the needs of the underprivileged by arbitrarily altering the scheme and neglecting bipartisan dialogue.

Passed during the recent winter session, the VB-G RAM G Bill promises increased wage employment days for rural households. However, tensions persist as the Congress plans further challenges against the bill, highlighting its commitment to protecting rural livelihoods and preserving MGNREGA's foundational ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)