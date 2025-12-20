Left Menu

Union Minister Defends VB-G RAM G Bill Amid Sonia Gandhi's MGNREGA Criticism

In response to opposition-led criticism, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary defended the VB-G RAM G Bill, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi slammed the Modi government for undermining MGNREGA, claiming it disregarded rural unemployed and altered the scheme without consensus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:01 IST
Union Minister Defends VB-G RAM G Bill Amid Sonia Gandhi's MGNREGA Criticism
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has staunchly defended the Indian government's new VB-G RAM G Bill, asserting its alignment with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj amidst rising opposition criticism. Chaudhary expressed that all governmental schemes are rooted in Gandhian principles, aiming for rural development and employment.

Contrastingly, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi condemned the Modi administration for what she views as an assault on MGNREGA, a program she believes has historically provided critical support for the rural poor, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis. Gandhi accused the government of marginalizing the needs of the underprivileged by arbitrarily altering the scheme and neglecting bipartisan dialogue.

Passed during the recent winter session, the VB-G RAM G Bill promises increased wage employment days for rural households. However, tensions persist as the Congress plans further challenges against the bill, highlighting its commitment to protecting rural livelihoods and preserving MGNREGA's foundational ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025