Heroic Rescue: Ashif Hussain's Swift Action Saves BEST Bus Driver from Mob's Wrath

In a dramatic turn of events, a local hero emerged amidst chaos on Monday night when a BEST electric bus ran amok in Kurla, claiming seven lives. Quick-thinking Ashif Hussain and timely police intervention saved the besieged driver from an enraged mob.

Upon hearing a loud crash, Hussain rushed to the scene where he saw injured policemen and took it upon himself to get them medical help. Not stopping there, he and his friends managed to extract people trapped under a police SUV.

Seeking justice, the police arrested bus driver Sanjay More, charging him with culpable homicide. Authorities continue to investigate whether More's lack of training on electric vehicles contributed fundamentally or if the act was deliberate.

(With inputs from agencies.)