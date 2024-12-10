Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Ashif Hussain's Swift Action Saves BEST Bus Driver from Mob's Wrath

A swift intervention by police and local lawyer Ashif Hussain saved a BEST bus driver from a violent mob in Kurla after an electric bus killed seven people. Hussain, along with others, pleaded with the crowd to spare the driver, Sanjay More, who was later arrested for culpable homicide.

In a dramatic turn of events, a local hero emerged amidst chaos on Monday night when a BEST electric bus ran amok in Kurla, claiming seven lives. Quick-thinking Ashif Hussain and timely police intervention saved the besieged driver from an enraged mob.

Upon hearing a loud crash, Hussain rushed to the scene where he saw injured policemen and took it upon himself to get them medical help. Not stopping there, he and his friends managed to extract people trapped under a police SUV.

Seeking justice, the police arrested bus driver Sanjay More, charging him with culpable homicide. Authorities continue to investigate whether More's lack of training on electric vehicles contributed fundamentally or if the act was deliberate.

