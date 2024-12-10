Left Menu

US Investigates Nicaragua for Labor and Human Rights Abuses

The Biden administration is launching an investigation into labor and human rights abuses in Nicaragua. The probe, lasting a year, underscores concerns over President Daniel Ortega's authoritarian rule and could impact US-Nicaragua trade relations. Officials have shared details anonymously ahead of the public announcement.

The Biden administration has initiated a year-long investigation into alleged labor and human rights abuses in Nicaragua, a move likely to strain trade relations with the country amid escalating concerns over President Daniel Ortega's authoritarian regime.

The probe, led by the Office of the US Trade Representative, aims to address growing apprehensions regarding Ortega's governance while examining possible violations of human rights and labor standards.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, confirmed the investigation prior to its formal announcement, highlighting its potential ramifications on existing trade agreements between the US and Nicaragua.

