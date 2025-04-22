Tunisian Crackdown: Lawyer's Arrest Sparks Protests Against Authoritarian Rule

Tunisian authorities escalated their crackdown on dissent as prominent lawyer Ahmed Souab was detained, prompting fears of a deepening authoritarian climate under President Kais Saied's leadership.

On Monday, protesters took to Tunis streets, demanding an end to the crackdown. Souab had criticized recent conspiracy trial outcomes involving opposition leaders.

Human rights groups and political parties condemn Saied's control over the judiciary since 2021, following the dissolution of parliament and a sweeping dismissal of judges.

