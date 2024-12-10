Pakistani Forces Counter Terrorists: A Deadly Encounter in Balochistan

In a decisive intelligence-based operation on Tuesday, Pakistani security forces eliminated at least 15 suspected terrorists in the Zhob district of Balochistan, according to official reports. The banned outfits were targeted in the Sambaza area after credible intelligence inputs prompted the crackdown.

The military's media wing confirmed the fatalities, noting that a soldier also lost his life during the operation. A cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was seized from the neutralized suspects, underscoring the gravity of the threat they posed.

Authorities have initiated a follow-up sanitisation operation to ensure the area is free from any remaining terrorist elements, reiterating their commitment to maintaining security and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)