Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Counter Terrorists: A Deadly Encounter in Balochistan

Pakistani security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Zhob district, killing 15 suspected terrorists linked to banned outfits. A soldier also died during the clash. Authorities recovered weapons and explosives, and a sanitisation operation is underway to clear remaining threats in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:56 IST
Pakistani Forces Counter Terrorists: A Deadly Encounter in Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive intelligence-based operation on Tuesday, Pakistani security forces eliminated at least 15 suspected terrorists in the Zhob district of Balochistan, according to official reports. The banned outfits were targeted in the Sambaza area after credible intelligence inputs prompted the crackdown.

The military's media wing confirmed the fatalities, noting that a soldier also lost his life during the operation. A cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was seized from the neutralized suspects, underscoring the gravity of the threat they posed.

Authorities have initiated a follow-up sanitisation operation to ensure the area is free from any remaining terrorist elements, reiterating their commitment to maintaining security and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024