Turkey's Bold Move: Intelligence Operatives Disrupt Heavy Weaponry Shipment
Turkey's intelligence agency intercepted and destroyed 12 trucks carrying missiles, tanks, and ammunition by the Kurdish YPG in northeast Syria. The equipment, originally left by Bashar al-Assad's forces, was reportedly seized by the YPG, which Turkey views as a terrorist group. U.S. continues its focus on ISIS and partners with SDF.
In a significant security operation, Turkey's intelligence agency successfully intercepted a convoy of 12 trucks loaded with missiles, tanks, and ammunition, reportedly destined for the Kurdish YPG militia in northeast Syria. The operation marks a crucial achievement for Turkey, which perceives the YPG as a terrorist organization.
The military equipment in transit was said to have been left by forces loyal to ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the strategic region of Qamishli. Previously, Syrian sources alleged Israeli forces targeted the same area, a claim denied by Turkish officials who implicated the YPG.
This development underscores the complex geopolitical fabric of the region, with the United States balancing counterterrorism efforts against ISIS with maintaining its alliance with the Syrian Democratic Forces. White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed ongoing dialogues with Turkey, acknowledging its security concerns while reaffirming U.S. commitments in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- intelligence
- YPG
- Syria
- weapons
- Kurdish
- Bashar al-Assad
- Qamishli
- Israel
- ISIS
ALSO READ
Joint Forces Dismantle Security Threats in Manipur: Weapons and Explosives Seized
A Historic Window: Potential Talks with Kurdish Leader Ocalan
Jaipur Police Nab Bishnoi Gang Affiliates: Illegal Weapons Seized
Turkey’s Bold Step: Direct Talks Proposal with Kurdish Leader Ocalan
Biden's Last Stand: $725M Weapons Package for Ukraine