Security Forces Dismantle Maoist Weapons Unit in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have successfully dismantled a Maoist-operated weapons manufacturing facility in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Eight rifles and a significant arsenal of materials used for creating firearms and explosives were seized during the operation, police officials reported on Monday.

A collaborative operation by the 150th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police, prompted by intelligence inputs, uncovered the illegal arms unit nestled in the forested hills near Meenagatta village. Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the discovery of eight single-shot rifles, electric detonators, Cordex wire, various explosives, VHF sets, welding equipment, and Maoist uniforms and literature.

Initial investigations suggest the Naxalites aimed to boost armed activities in the area. SP Chavan highlighted the continued commitment of Sukma police to maintaining peace, noting that since January 2024, 599 Maoists have surrendered, 460 have been arrested, and 71 neutralized in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)