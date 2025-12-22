Security Forces Dismantle Maoist Weapons Unit in Chhattisgarh
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district have dismantled a Maoist weapons manufacturing facility. The operation, based on intelligence, led to the seizure of rifles, explosives, and other materials. The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to neutralize Maoist activities in the region.
- Country:
- India
Security forces have successfully dismantled a Maoist-operated weapons manufacturing facility in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Eight rifles and a significant arsenal of materials used for creating firearms and explosives were seized during the operation, police officials reported on Monday.
A collaborative operation by the 150th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police, prompted by intelligence inputs, uncovered the illegal arms unit nestled in the forested hills near Meenagatta village. Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the discovery of eight single-shot rifles, electric detonators, Cordex wire, various explosives, VHF sets, welding equipment, and Maoist uniforms and literature.
Initial investigations suggest the Naxalites aimed to boost armed activities in the area. SP Chavan highlighted the continued commitment of Sukma police to maintaining peace, noting that since January 2024, 599 Maoists have surrendered, 460 have been arrested, and 71 neutralized in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoists
- Sukma
- Chhattisgarh
- security forces
- weapons
- explosives
- Naxalites
- CRPF
- police
- peace
ALSO READ
U.S. Approves $136 Million Stinger Weapons Parts Sale to NATO
Hegseth announces start of effort to 'eliminate ISIS fighters' and weapons sites in Syria following deaths of Americans, reports AP.
Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district: Police.
Three Naxalites Killed in Sukma: Security Forces Intensify Operations
Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district: Police.