Namami Gange Mission: Review Highlights Milestones in Ganga Conservation and Future Action Plan

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil, conducted a detailed review of the progress under the Namami Gange Mission, emphasizing the critical role of restoring the Ganga River's ecosystem as a cornerstone of India's cultural, environmental, and social well-being. The Minister stressed timely project completion, innovative solutions for challenges, and active collaboration among stakeholders. Key Highlights of the Review

Conservation as a National Duty: Shri Paatil reiterated the symbolic importance of the Ganga, calling it the "foundation of our civilization." He advocated for innovative technologies, modern management systems, and comprehensive coordination to ensure the mission's success.

Reuse of Treated Water: The Minister underscored the economic and ecological benefits of reusing treated water and directed stakeholders to consider the cost of freshwater in reuse projects.

Major Initiatives and Achievements:

Over 1,428 gharials and 1,899 turtles reintroduced into the Ganga and its tributaries through collaborations with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Turtle Survival Alliance India (TSAFI), and others.

Seven biodiversity parks approved in Uttar Pradesh to restore native species and create green buffers.

Afforestation targets: Out of 1,34,104 hectares, 33,024 hectares of plantation completed, with an additional 59,850 hectares achieved through CAMPA funding.

Ecological and Biodiversity Focus: Wetland surveys conducted across 27 districts in Uttar Pradesh, with management plans prepared for 387 wetlands in Bihar. Efforts to conserve species like dolphins, turtles, gharials, and hilsa have positively impacted biodiversity.

Knowledge Products and Innovations: Four significant knowledge products were launched:

District Maps of River Ganga and Tributaries: Comprehensive maps of the river system in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Ganges River Dolphin Stranding Mitigation Plan: A policy to rescue stranded Gangetic dolphins during the dry season.

Eternal Waters: R2R – A Visual Journey from Religion to Resource: A book capturing the spiritual and material significance of the Ganga.

The Elusive Ganga: A visual travelogue tracing the river from Gomukh to Ganga Sagar.

Technological Advancements: The Ganga Knowledge Portal was highlighted as a centralized resource, featuring 606 curated documents, AI-enabled modules, and LiDAR-based high-resolution mapping for waste discharge monitoring.

District Ganga Plans (DGPs): The development of standardized templates and handbooks has streamlined the preparation of 60 DGPs, significantly improving local-level pollution abatement efforts.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Roadmap

The meeting included inputs from multiple ministries, state representatives, and experts. Emphasis was placed on strengthening public participation through biodiversity parks, afforestation efforts, and innovative District Ganga Plans to achieve long-term sustainability.

The Namami Gange Mission continues to demonstrate India's commitment to rejuvenating the Ganga River, impacting millions of lives while fostering sustainable development. The integration of science, policy, and community engagement under this initiative positions the Ganga as a symbol of India’s resilience and progress.