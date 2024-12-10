Dismissed Policeman's Fatal Affair: A Tragic Tale of Betrayal and Murder

In a shocking development, a former policeman has been arrested for the alleged murder of his lover following a heated dispute. The incident took place in Nagpur city, where the accused, Naresh Dahule, reportedly killed the woman he was romantically involved with after an argument escalated.

The victim, a married woman from Chimur with a son, had rekindled a relationship with Dahule, a former classmate, via Facebook. The pair's romantic involvement led them to plan an escape together. However, during their attempt, a disagreement about their future turned fatal when Dahule strangled the woman.

After committing the crime, Dahule drove around in a stolen car with the victim's body before disposing of it in a septic tank at an under-construction site. The arrest followed a detailed investigation by the Chandrapur police, who linked the stolen car to Dahule and unearthed the gruesome details of the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)