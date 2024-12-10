Galloping Guardians: Mounted Police at Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the deployment of specially trained mounted police for crowd management during the Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings globally.

With 130 horses featuring a blend of Indian, American, and English breeds, along with 166 police personnel, the initiative is set to enhance security at the event.

The horses and officers, trained at Moradabad and Sitapur, will operate in areas inaccessible to foot patrols, ensuring safety and the smooth movement of millions of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)