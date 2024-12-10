Left Menu

Galloping Guardians: Mounted Police at Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government is deploying specially trained mounted police during the Maha Kumbh to effectively manage crowds. Using horses like American Warmbloods and Thoroughbreds, officers will patrol hard-to-reach areas. The initiative involves 130 horses and 166 personnel, supported by veterinary care and specialized training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:33 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the deployment of specially trained mounted police for crowd management during the Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings globally.

With 130 horses featuring a blend of Indian, American, and English breeds, along with 166 police personnel, the initiative is set to enhance security at the event.

The horses and officers, trained at Moradabad and Sitapur, will operate in areas inaccessible to foot patrols, ensuring safety and the smooth movement of millions of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

