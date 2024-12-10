Vatican Choir Scandal: Embezzlement Convictions Revealed

A landmark embezzlement case has rocked the historic Vatican's Sistine Chapel Choir. Former director Rev. Massimo Palombella, alongside Michelangelo Nardella and his wife Simona Rossi, were sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

The Vatican's criminal court found the trio guilty of embezzling funds from choir concerts for personal use. Palombella received a three-year sentence, while Nardella and Rossi were given four years and eight months, and two years respectively.

The convicted parties must return a combined total of 280,000 euros. Nardella and Rossi have already announced plans to appeal, questioning several trial rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)