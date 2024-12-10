Vatican Choir Scandal: Embezzlement Convictions Revealed
A former director of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel Choir, Rev. Massimo Palombella, and two others have been convicted of embezzling funds. Palombella was sentenced to three years, while Michelangelo Nardella and Simona Rossi received longer sentences. They are collectively ordered to reimburse a total of 280,000 euros.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:35 IST
A landmark embezzlement case has rocked the historic Vatican's Sistine Chapel Choir. Former director Rev. Massimo Palombella, alongside Michelangelo Nardella and his wife Simona Rossi, were sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
The Vatican's criminal court found the trio guilty of embezzling funds from choir concerts for personal use. Palombella received a three-year sentence, while Nardella and Rossi were given four years and eight months, and two years respectively.
The convicted parties must return a combined total of 280,000 euros. Nardella and Rossi have already announced plans to appeal, questioning several trial rulings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
