Maharashtra Minister Resigns Amid Cheating Conviction
NCP leader Manikrao Kokate stepped down as Maharashtra's Sports and Minority Development Minister following a 1995 cheating case conviction. Ajit Pawar reallocates Kokate's duties. He resigns citing commitment to constitutional morality and rule of law. Kokate seeks an appeal in Bombay High Court after District Court's verdict.
NCP leader Manikrao Kokate has resigned from his position as Maharashtra's Sports and Minority Development and Waqf Minister, following a conviction in a cheating case from 1995.
The resignation comes after Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat reassigned Kokate's ministerial portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday. Ajit Pawar confirmed the resignation and reassignment in an X post, emphasizing the importance of 'constitutional morality and institutional integrity'.
Ajit Pawar stated, 'Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and my party colleague Manikrao Kokate submitted his resignation to me due to the Hon'ble Court's verdict. In line with our commitment to the rule of law, the resignation has been accepted. I have forwarded it to the Chief Minister for procedure.' Kokate's resignation is pending a legal appeal in the Bombay High Court. His lawyer has called for an urgent hearing on the matter.
