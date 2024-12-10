Naidu's Tech-Driven Vision: Andhra Pradesh Embraces Real-Time Governance
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to create a portal to monitor large projects and central government initiatives. Plans include launching a new application portal by January 2025 and using technology for better governance, promoting WhatsApp for document retrieval, and emphasizing real-time data use.
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced a crucial step towards tech-centric governance with the establishment of a dedicated web portal to monitor major state and central projects exceeding Rs 100 crore.
Officials have been directed to ensure real-time updates, and a new portal to streamline certificates will launch by January 1, 2025.
Naidu emphasized synchronizing data from advanced tech sources for governmental optimization and highlighted the role of WhatsApp in document management and real-time departmental collaborations.
