Naidu's Tech-Driven Vision: Andhra Pradesh Embraces Real-Time Governance

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced a crucial step towards tech-centric governance with the establishment of a dedicated web portal to monitor major state and central projects exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Officials have been directed to ensure real-time updates, and a new portal to streamline certificates will launch by January 1, 2025.

Naidu emphasized synchronizing data from advanced tech sources for governmental optimization and highlighted the role of WhatsApp in document management and real-time departmental collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)