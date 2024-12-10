Left Menu

Syria Crisis: Israeli Strikes Reshape Regional Dynamics

Israel launched heavy airstrikes across Syria, targeting military sites as its troops advanced into Syrian territory. Israeli Defense Minister Katz aims to establish a weapon-free zone in southern Syria to avoid extremist threats. Following Assad's downfall, Damascus begins returning to normalcy amid regional tensions and international condemnations of Israel's incursion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant military maneuver, Israel executed numerous airstrikes across Syria while advancing further into the war-torn country. According to Syrian opposition monitors, the strikes targeted military assets, including suspected chemical weapon sites and defense systems.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that establishing a demilitarized zone in southern Syria is a strategic priority to prevent terrorism threats. Katz emphasized the need for a weapon-free area without a lasting Israeli presence, despite concerns over regional stability.

The international community, including countries like Turkey and Saudi Arabia, condemned Israel's actions, accusing it of violating international norms. Meanwhile, Damascus, under a new political landscape, sees a cautious return to routine daily life as rebels take control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

