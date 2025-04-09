Japan and NATO Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Global Threats

In a significant move to bolster global defense networks, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and NATO Chief Mark Rutte confirmed plans to intensify their military collaboration. Their decision comes in response to growing threats from nations such as China, North Korea, and Russia, according to statements made on Wednesday.

Japan has increasingly solidified its defense relationships with key allies like the United States and aims to strengthen its ties with NATO. This collaboration is partly driven by concerns that Russia's incursion into Ukraine might encourage China's aggressive stance in the region.

During a joint news conference, Ishiba emphasized that a fortified NATO could be highly beneficial for Japan. The discussions between Ishiba and Rutte also highlighted priorities such as defense industrial cooperation and the development of advanced dual-use technologies, as well as increased collaboration in areas like cyber defense and space.

