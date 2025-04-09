Left Menu

Japan and NATO Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Global Threats

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and NATO chief Mark Rutte have pledged to enhance military cooperation, addressing global threats from China, North Korea, and Russia. Their joint efforts aim to foster defense industrial collaboration, focus on cutting-edge technologies, and elevate cyber and space defense strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:27 IST
Japan and NATO Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Global Threats
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant move to bolster global defense networks, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and NATO Chief Mark Rutte confirmed plans to intensify their military collaboration. Their decision comes in response to growing threats from nations such as China, North Korea, and Russia, according to statements made on Wednesday.

Japan has increasingly solidified its defense relationships with key allies like the United States and aims to strengthen its ties with NATO. This collaboration is partly driven by concerns that Russia's incursion into Ukraine might encourage China's aggressive stance in the region.

During a joint news conference, Ishiba emphasized that a fortified NATO could be highly beneficial for Japan. The discussions between Ishiba and Rutte also highlighted priorities such as defense industrial cooperation and the development of advanced dual-use technologies, as well as increased collaboration in areas like cyber defense and space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025