U.S. Approves $300M Kuwait Deal for Vehicle Maintenance
The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential sale of vehicle maintenance equipment to Kuwait, valued at $300 million. Key contractors include BAE Systems, Leonardo DRS, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, and RTX Corporation. This approval marks a significant step in U.S.-Kuwait defense relations.
11-12-2024
The United States State Department has sanctioned a prospective $300 million equipment sale to Kuwait for vehicle maintenance purposes, reinforcing ties in defense logistics.
BAE Systems, Leonardo DRS, L3Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman, and RTX Corporation have been listed as the primary contractors, according to a statement by the Pentagon on Tuesday.
This development underscores the strengthening of U.S.-Kuwait defense relations through substantive military support, a critical move in the Middle East geopolitical landscape.
