U.S. Approves $300M Kuwait Deal for Vehicle Maintenance

The United States State Department has sanctioned a prospective $300 million equipment sale to Kuwait for vehicle maintenance purposes, reinforcing ties in defense logistics.

BAE Systems, Leonardo DRS, L3Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman, and RTX Corporation have been listed as the primary contractors, according to a statement by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

This development underscores the strengthening of U.S.-Kuwait defense relations through substantive military support, a critical move in the Middle East geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)