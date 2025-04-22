Nordic Nations Eye Joint Acquisition of BAE Systems' CV90 Vehicles
Sweden, Lithuania, Norway, and Finland are exploring a joint purchase of BAE Systems' CV90 infantry combat vehicles. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced discussions involving the potential acquisition of several hundred units. A statement of intent for cooperation is currently being drafted.
During a joint press conference with Lithuanian counterpart Gintautas Paluckas, Kristersson indicated the nations are considering buying several hundred of the vehicles. A formal statement of intent for cooperation is reportedly being drafted.
The CV90 is manufactured by a Sweden-based subsidiary of BAE Systems, which stands as Europe's largest defense company.
