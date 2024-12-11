Left Menu

New Era Dawns in Syria: From Rebel Leader to Caretaker Prime Minister

Syria's interim leader, Mohammed al-Bashir, announces taking charge after President Assad's ousting, supported by former rebels. As the transition begins, cities stabilize with banks reopening, and international figures express cautious optimism. Rebuilding Syria post-civil war emerges as a monumental challenge amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 03:30 IST
Syria has entered a new phase with Mohammed al-Bashir stepping up as the interim leader following the dramatic ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Al-Bashir, relatively unknown outside his previous role in northwestern Syria, assumes the caretaker prime minister position backed by the former rebels.

The announcement, made on state television, marks a significant shift as Assad's regime had been in place for years. The transition sees a return to daily life in cities, with banks reopening and civilian activities resuming. The rebel group HTS has ordered its fighters to withdraw from urban areas to facilitate this process.

International reaction remains measured. The U.S. has reiterated its support for a non-sectarian government, while maintaining a cautious stance regarding the designation of HTS as a terrorist organization. Meanwhile, efforts to rebuild Syria pose a formidable task with lingering conflict scars and geopolitical intrigue surrounding the transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

