Mexico Advances Gig Economy Rights with Groundbreaking Labor Reform

Mexico's lower house approved a reform granting delivery workers and drivers on digital platforms labor rights like social security and a Christmas bonus. This reform aligns Mexico with countries like Spain and Chile. The ruling Morena party expedited it for Senate approval before the December break.

Updated: 11-12-2024 04:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 04:14 IST
In a landmark move, Mexico's lower house has unanimously greenlit a reform targeting improved labor conditions for app-based delivery workers and drivers. This initiative aims to provide essential benefits like social security and Christmas bonuses, alongside ensuring a minimum wage.

Backed by the ruling Morena party's strong majority, the reform seeks to join Mexico with nations such as Chile and Spain in regulating gig economy work, offering vital labor rights. The legislative success reflects the party's commitment to advancing reforms under both current and past leaderships.

While the reform secures benefits for many, opposition voices, like PRI's Ana Isabel Gonzalez, emphasize the need for protective measures against gender-based violence. The proposal, sprung by President Claudia Sheinbaum, is on a fast track for Senate consideration before the holiday recess.

