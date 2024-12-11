Mexico Advances Gig Economy Rights with Groundbreaking Labor Reform

In a landmark move, Mexico's lower house has unanimously greenlit a reform targeting improved labor conditions for app-based delivery workers and drivers. This initiative aims to provide essential benefits like social security and Christmas bonuses, alongside ensuring a minimum wage.

Backed by the ruling Morena party's strong majority, the reform seeks to join Mexico with nations such as Chile and Spain in regulating gig economy work, offering vital labor rights. The legislative success reflects the party's commitment to advancing reforms under both current and past leaderships.

While the reform secures benefits for many, opposition voices, like PRI's Ana Isabel Gonzalez, emphasize the need for protective measures against gender-based violence. The proposal, sprung by President Claudia Sheinbaum, is on a fast track for Senate consideration before the holiday recess.

