Left Menu

South Korea in Turmoil: Raid on Presidential Office Amid Martial Law Crisis

South Korean authorities intensify their investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law with a raid on his office. The political crisis deepens as former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun attempts suicide after being arrested, and the opposition prepares to hold a second impeachment vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:40 IST
South Korea in Turmoil: Raid on Presidential Office Amid Martial Law Crisis

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing political crisis, South Korean police have raided the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol amid accusations of a failed attempt to impose martial law. The raid signifies a deepening investigation as Yoon faces criminal charges of insurrection.

The tense situation took a darker turn as Kim Yong-hyun, former defense minister and close ally to President Yoon, attempted suicide in a detention center following his arrest on related charges. Questions loom over leadership as opposition plans a second impeachment vote.

The crisis has triggered widespread concerns over constitutional legitimacy and political stability in the country, prompting protests and strikes from various sectors and heightened tensions in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024