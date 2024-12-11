South Korea in Turmoil: Raid on Presidential Office Amid Martial Law Crisis

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing political crisis, South Korean police have raided the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol amid accusations of a failed attempt to impose martial law. The raid signifies a deepening investigation as Yoon faces criminal charges of insurrection.

The tense situation took a darker turn as Kim Yong-hyun, former defense minister and close ally to President Yoon, attempted suicide in a detention center following his arrest on related charges. Questions loom over leadership as opposition plans a second impeachment vote.

The crisis has triggered widespread concerns over constitutional legitimacy and political stability in the country, prompting protests and strikes from various sectors and heightened tensions in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

