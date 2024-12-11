Left Menu

Tensions Rise: China's Military Maneuvers Near Taiwan

China asserts its sovereignty with increased military activity near Taiwan, signaling intentions to the new U.S. administration. Taiwan's defense ministry reports significant aircraft and naval deployments. Beijing's exercises follow a political tour by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, amid U.S.-China tensions. Dialogue emphasizes sovereignty and regional stability.

China has ramped up military maneuvers near Taiwan, a move seen as an assertion of its sovereignty and a political message to the incoming U.S. administration. The escalation follows President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour, which included stops in U.S. territories.

Taiwan's defense ministry reported an unprecedented engagement of 53 military aircraft, along with naval vessels, around the island. This surge, reflecting China's largest navy fleet deployment in nearly three decades, poses a notable threat to regional stability, officials stated.

China, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory, has been conducting exercises to counter what it views as separatist activities. Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian emphasized China's unwavering stance on sovereignty, highlighting ongoing vigilance against any collusion between Taiwan and external forces.

