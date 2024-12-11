Sudan Tops Global Humanitarian Crisis Watchlist Amid Rising Needs

Sudan, for the second consecutive year, has topped the 2025 watchlist of global humanitarian crises released by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a major aid organization headquartered in New York. Trailing Sudan on the list are Gaza, the West Bank, Myanmar, Syria, and South Sudan. The IRC, which initiated the watchlist more than 15 years ago as an internal preparation tool, now views it as an appeal for global action, according to CEO David Miliband.

The report reveals a staggering 305.1 million people classified as being in humanitarian need, a significant rise from 77.9 million in 2015. Remarkably, 20 countries on the IRC's watchlist account for 82% of this total. Miliband highlighted the overwhelming nature of these figures, stating, "There are more resources available now to aid more people than ever in history, yet the gap between humanitarian need and funding has also reached unprecedented levels."

Sudan's humanitarian crisis is described as the largest since record-keeping began, making up 10% of the global humanitarian need while representing just 1% of the world's population. Conflict burst forth in April 2023 from a standoff between Sudanese army forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces amidst plans for a transition to civilian rule, leading to the world's largest displacement crisis. The remaining countries on the IRC watchlist include Lebanon, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Mali, and others.

