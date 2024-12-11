Tensions Rise: Taiwan Demands China Halt Military Drills Amid Strained Relations

Taiwan has issued a firm demand for China to cease its military operations in the waters near the Taiwan Strait, stating that these actions are unilaterally undermining regional peace and stability and disrupting global shipping and trade routes.

The call follows observations by Taiwanese defense officials of significant Chinese naval and coast guard presence near Taiwan and along the first-island chain, a strategic Pacific archipelago. They assess these maneuvers as displays intended to assert Chinese claims over the waters.

China, which has restricted airspace off its southeast coast, suggesting military drills, maintains its position that Taiwan is a part of its territory, opposing formal engagements between Taiwan and foreign nations, particularly the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)