India Considers AI Regulation Amidst Political Tensions

The Indian government is exploring the possibility of a new law to regulate artificial intelligence, but it requires substantial consensus. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for legal accountability while promoting technological democratization, contrasting it with previous administrations. This statement drew reactions from opposition benches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:31 IST
On Wednesday, the government indicated its openness to implementing a new law to regulate artificial intelligence, though it acknowledged the necessity of substantial consensus for such a measure.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the Lok Sabha, asserted that the Modi administration aims to democratize technology, contrasting with previous Congress rule, a comment which sparked protests among opposition members. He emphasized the pressing issue of fake narratives globally and the need for societal accountability and legal reforms. This requires balancing freedom of speech with the creation of an authentic news network.

The minister also mentioned that the government is aiding in the establishment of AI data labs in smaller cities and highlighted that 8.6 lakh candidates are registered on the future skill platform. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the session after numerous disruptions during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

