Tbilisi Turmoil: Clashes and Arrests in Georgian Protests

Marina Terishvili faces turmoil as her son Giorgi is arrested during protests against Russian influence in Georgia. Amid nationwide unrest, protests break out over EU accession suspension, leading to a government crackdown. Violence, arrests, and allegations of orchestrated attacks mark the tense political atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:32 IST
In a scene echoing past traumas, seventy-five-year-old Marina Terishvili witnessed another son embroiled in Georgia's political unrest. Giorgi, her 52-year-old taxi driver son, was taken into custody on charges of 'participating in group violence' amidst protests against Russian influence, a charge that mirrors the turbulent history surrounding her family.

Amid mounting tensions and nationwide protests, the Georgian government faces backlash for its crackdown on dissidents. With over 400 arrests reported, including opposition leaders, Georgia finds itself at the center of a political storm, reminiscent of its past struggles for autonomy and Western alignment, notably its aspirations to join the EU.

As violence escalates with masked gangs targeting opposition activists, the ruling party, Georgian Dream, claims innocence, attributing the attacks to opposition tactics. Meanwhile, international censure grows, and calls for sanctions intensify as Georgia's political future hangs in the balance.

