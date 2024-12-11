Left Menu

Strategic Diplomacy: Egypt-China Dialogue Set to Strengthen Ties

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is scheduled to visit China for a strategic dialogue on December 12-13. The meeting aims to deepen ties between the two nations. The dialogue emphasizes the importance of Egypt as a Middle Eastern leader, being home to the Arab League's headquarters.

In a significant diplomatic move, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is set to visit China from December 12-13, a visit confirmed by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a press conference.

The visit includes a strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers' level, highlighting the ongoing efforts to bolster ties between Egypt and China.

Egypt, as the host country of the Arab League, plays a crucial role in Middle Eastern affairs, making this dialogue highly pertinent.

