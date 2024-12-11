Strategic Diplomacy: Egypt-China Dialogue Set to Strengthen Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is set to visit China from December 12-13, a visit confirmed by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a press conference.

The visit includes a strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers' level, highlighting the ongoing efforts to bolster ties between Egypt and China.

Egypt, as the host country of the Arab League, plays a crucial role in Middle Eastern affairs, making this dialogue highly pertinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)