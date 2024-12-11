Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Stance on Tragic Drowning Case

The Delhi High Court is seeking the CBI's response to a plea challenging the interim bail of Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO and coordinator after three civil service aspirants drowned in the basement of the building. The victims' families want the interim bail overturned and the accused in CBI custody.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the CBI regarding a plea that challenges the interim bail granted to Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh, where three civil service aspirants tragically drowned in the building's basement.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice to the investigation agency and the two staff members based on a petition filed by the father of one of the deceased, who argued for their return to custody. The trial court had initially granted them bail on September 23.

The victims, Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Delvin, were killed when heavy rains led to flooding in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27, causing massive basement inundation at the institute. The court determined further inquiry is necessary, with proceedings resuming in January 2025.

