Explosion Aftermath: AAP MLA Faces Charges for Protest

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava has been charged, along with 10 associates, for leading a protest at an industrial unit in Gujarat's Bharuch district, mere hours after a deadly explosion there claimed four lives. The protest, aimed at drawing attention to safety issues, quickly escalated into an altercation with police authorities attempting to secure the scene.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Vasava sought publicity by obstructing ongoing police operations, including preventing the transportation of the deceased for post-mortem examinations. Accusations against Vasava include inciting the crowd and risking the lives of those involved.

This incident marks the second time Vasava faces legal action within a week, having previously been booked for organizing an unauthorized protest march at Rajpardi village in Bharuch. As investigations continue, no arrests have been made yet, but charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita could have significant implications.

