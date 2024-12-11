Left Menu

Railway Amendment Bill: Debunking Privatization Myths

The Lok Sabha passed the Railway Amendment Bill, aiming to improve the Railway Board's operations. Despite opposition claims of privatization, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed these as misleading. The debate was interrupted by disruptions but concluded with a voice vote in favor of the bill.

Updated: 11-12-2024 15:52 IST
The Lok Sabha has approved a new bill amending railway laws, with the government emphasizing that the changes will not lead to railway privatization.

During the debate, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed claims from the opposition that the amendment signifies privatization, labeling these assertions as false narratives.

The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 aims to bolster the autonomy and efficiency of the Railway Board and was ratified by voice vote, overcoming disruptions in parliamentary proceedings.

