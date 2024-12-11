Railway Amendment Bill: Debunking Privatization Myths

The Lok Sabha has approved a new bill amending railway laws, with the government emphasizing that the changes will not lead to railway privatization.

During the debate, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed claims from the opposition that the amendment signifies privatization, labeling these assertions as false narratives.

The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 aims to bolster the autonomy and efficiency of the Railway Board and was ratified by voice vote, overcoming disruptions in parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)