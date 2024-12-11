Left Menu

Police Bust Criminal Duo: Stolen Goods Recovered in Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district arrested two notorious criminals, solving three cases and recovering stolen goods worth over Rs 1.90 lakh. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police arrested Kannubhai Solanki in Gujarat and Mohammad Khan in Mumbai. Both have a history of multiple criminal activities across different states.

Palghar | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested two notorious criminals, solving at least three pending criminal cases. The police successfully recovered stolen goods valued at over Rs 1.90 lakh from the duo, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The arrests were conducted by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chougule-Shringi detailed the operation during a press conference in Vasai, highlighting a pivotal complaint that led to the breakthrough. A woman reported a theft at the Valiv police station, where two unidentified individuals snatched her mangalsutra, worth Rs 45,000, under the guise of seeking directions.

Investigations led to the arrest of Kannubhai alias Kanhaya Ramabai Solanki in Gujarat's Himmatnagar, while his alleged accomplice, Mohammad Sharif Farid Khan, was apprehended in Mumbai's Bhandup area. Solanki has been linked to seven criminal activities across Gujarat, with Khan facing charges in Bandra and Surat. This operation underscores the coordinated efforts between jurisdictions to combat crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

