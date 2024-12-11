Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: Rebuilding After Assad's Fall

Syria's interim prime minister Mohammed al-Bashir discusses plans to bring back refugees and stabilize the country after Assad's overthrow. Challenges remain due to lack of foreign currency and the significant task of rebuilding a war-torn nation amidst continuing international sanctions. U.S. officials urge inclusive governance amidst potential regional power shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:02 IST
Syria's New Dawn: Rebuilding After Assad's Fall
Bashar al-Assad Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Syria's recently appointed interim prime minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, has pledged to focus on repatriating millions of refugees and securing basic services for citizens. However, he admitted the task ahead is monumental, given the country's depleted foreign currency reserves. "In the coffers there are only Syrian pounds worth little or nothing," he told Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera.

Bashir, who led the rebel-led Salvation Government in a northwest Syrian enclave, rose to leadership after a rapid 12-day rebel offensive ended President Bashar al-Assad's lengthy rule. The U.S. advises the new government, backed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, to foster inclusive governance and protect minority rights while aiding humanitarian efforts.

The international focus remains on Syria's evolving political landscape, potential regional shifts in power, and implications for global terrorism prevention. With longstanding geopolitical tensions impacting Middle Eastern dynamics, neighboring countries, including Israel, are adjusting their military and defense strategies in response to these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024