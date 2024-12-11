Syria's New Dawn: Rebuilding After Assad's Fall

Syria's recently appointed interim prime minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, has pledged to focus on repatriating millions of refugees and securing basic services for citizens. However, he admitted the task ahead is monumental, given the country's depleted foreign currency reserves. "In the coffers there are only Syrian pounds worth little or nothing," he told Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera.

Bashir, who led the rebel-led Salvation Government in a northwest Syrian enclave, rose to leadership after a rapid 12-day rebel offensive ended President Bashar al-Assad's lengthy rule. The U.S. advises the new government, backed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, to foster inclusive governance and protect minority rights while aiding humanitarian efforts.

The international focus remains on Syria's evolving political landscape, potential regional shifts in power, and implications for global terrorism prevention. With longstanding geopolitical tensions impacting Middle Eastern dynamics, neighboring countries, including Israel, are adjusting their military and defense strategies in response to these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)