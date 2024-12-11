The Downfall of Kim Yong-hyun: From Power to Peril

Kim Yong-hyun, the former defense minister of South Korea, was taken into custody after becoming embroiled in a controversy regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. He holds the distinction of being the first official arrested in this unfolding political scandal.

While detained, Kim attempted to end his life, according to officials. Born in 1959, Kim had a distinguished military career before his appointment as defense minister. He was renowned for his hardline stance on North Korean policies and security issues but is now embroiled in a crisis involving insurrection charges.

Kim's relationship with President Yoon was underpinned by a long-standing rapport dating back to their high school days. Amidst the investigation, Kim has stepped down, but not before denying previous accusations of plotting martial law. His detention includes charges of abuse of power, and he remains banned from leaving the country.

