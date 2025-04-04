Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Suk Yeol Impeached and Ousted
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office by the Constitutional Court, affirming parliament's impeachment. His declaration of martial law last year led to a major political crisis. An election must be held in 60 days, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo acting as interim leader.
In a landmark decision, the South Korean Constitutional Court has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking the end of a tumultuous chapter in the country's politics. The court unanimously ruled against Yoon for his imposition of martial law, which had triggered South Korea's most severe political crisis in recent decades.
The decision mandates a presidential election within the next 60 days. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as the acting president in the interim, as the nation grapples with economic challenges and geopolitical tensions, including North Korea's military threats and U.S. trade tariffs.
Yoon's martial law declaration, deemed unconstitutional by the court, was rejected along with his justifications. The development has left South Korea at a crossroads, with immediate focus on stabilizing its political climate and addressing economic priorities, including trade conflicts with the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
