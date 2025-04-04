South Korea's Political Upheaval: President Yoon Suk Yeol Removed from Office

South Korea's Constitutional Court has officially removed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. This decision comes four months after Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law and deployment of troops to parliament, aimed at resolving legislative stalemates.

The court's unanimous ruling follows a vote by South Korea's opposition-dominated National Assembly to impeach Yoon. Now, the country faces a national presidential election within two months, with political leader Lee Jae-myung emerging as the likely candidate to succeed Yoon.

Yoon's move to impose martial law last December, which included sending military forces to the National Assembly, has sparked widespread political upheaval. While some argue he intended to maintain order, critics accuse him of unconstitutional actions. The president's removal has heightened national division, with both supporters and opposition groups expected to intensify their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)