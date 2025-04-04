South Korea's Political Upheaval: President Yoon Suk Yeol Removed from Office
South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office following an impeachment due to his declaration of martial law. The decision leads to a national election, with Lee Jae-myung as the frontrunner. Yoon's actions have deeply divided the nation politically.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's Constitutional Court has officially removed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. This decision comes four months after Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law and deployment of troops to parliament, aimed at resolving legislative stalemates.
The court's unanimous ruling follows a vote by South Korea's opposition-dominated National Assembly to impeach Yoon. Now, the country faces a national presidential election within two months, with political leader Lee Jae-myung emerging as the likely candidate to succeed Yoon.
Yoon's move to impose martial law last December, which included sending military forces to the National Assembly, has sparked widespread political upheaval. While some argue he intended to maintain order, critics accuse him of unconstitutional actions. The president's removal has heightened national division, with both supporters and opposition groups expected to intensify their activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil as Farmers' Protests Ignite Criticism Against Government
Political Turmoil: Clashes and Protests Ignite in West Bengal
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Disha Salian Controversy Sparks Legislative Uproar
Israel's Gaza Offensive: Complexity Amid Military and Political Turmoil
Turkish Markets Shaken as Lira Stumbles Amid Political Turmoil