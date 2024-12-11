Left Menu

Mediation Triumph: Over 2,300 Disputes Resolved in Maharashtra

Since 2021, over 2,330 legal disputes in Thane district of Maharashtra have been resolved through mediation. Officials highlight its significance as a cost-effective method amidst rising court caseloads. The District Legal Services Authority and local judiciary advocate for increased adoption of this non-adversarial legal process.

Updated: 11-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:15 IST
  • India

In Maharashtra's Thane district, the District Legal Services Authority reports a significant achievement in conflict resolution. Since 2021, more than 2,330 legal disputes have been settled through mediation, showcasing its growing importance.

Of these cases, 2,295 were pending judicial decisions and 35 were resolved pre-filing, underscoring mediation's appeal as a swift and economical alternative to traditional court proceedings.

District Judge G G Bhansali encouraged mediators to foster trust by maintaining neutrality, emphasizing the need for mediation in managing the increasing burden on courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

