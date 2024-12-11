Mediation Triumph: Over 2,300 Disputes Resolved in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Thane district, the District Legal Services Authority reports a significant achievement in conflict resolution. Since 2021, more than 2,330 legal disputes have been settled through mediation, showcasing its growing importance.

Of these cases, 2,295 were pending judicial decisions and 35 were resolved pre-filing, underscoring mediation's appeal as a swift and economical alternative to traditional court proceedings.

District Judge G G Bhansali encouraged mediators to foster trust by maintaining neutrality, emphasizing the need for mediation in managing the increasing burden on courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)