Russia Asserts Protection of Syrian Assets

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, affirmed on Wednesday that Russian assets and facilities situated in Syria are protected under international law.

Zakharova appealed to all factions within Syria to embrace a responsible approach aimed at swiftly reestablishing security and stability in the region.

Russia operates a significant air base in Latakia province and a naval repair and restocking station in Tartous, which is its sole Mediterranean facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)