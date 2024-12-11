Russia Asserts Protection of Syrian Assets
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reassures that Russian facilities and assets in Syria are safeguarded by international law. She appeals for responsible actions among all parties in Syria to expedite the restoration of peace and stability. Russia maintains key military bases in Latakia and Tartous.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, affirmed on Wednesday that Russian assets and facilities situated in Syria are protected under international law.
Zakharova appealed to all factions within Syria to embrace a responsible approach aimed at swiftly reestablishing security and stability in the region.
Russia operates a significant air base in Latakia province and a naval repair and restocking station in Tartous, which is its sole Mediterranean facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HCLTech and Intel Unveil DataTrustShield for Enhanced Cloud Security
Balochistan Shutdown Highlights Security Failures in Quetta Kidnapping Case
ICRA Analytics Partners with Bitsight for Cyber Security Solutions in India
We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure safety, security of Hindus and all minorities: MEA on arrest of Hindu leader.
Trump's Tariff Plan Risks Shaking U.S. Energy Security