Russian Forces Regain Control in Kursk

Russian forces have reportedly retaken the settlements of Daryino and Plyokhovo in the Kursk region, as reported by TASS via the Defence Ministry. Reuters has yet to confirm this information independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:45 IST
According to the TASS state news agency, Russian troops have regained control over the settlements of Daryino and Plyokhovo located in Russia's Kursk region. This announcement was made on Wednesday, citing sources from the Defence Ministry.

While the state-owned agency has released this information, the news has not been independently verified by Reuters at this time.

The reported retaking of these areas underscores ongoing tensions and military maneuvers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

