According to the TASS state news agency, Russian troops have regained control over the settlements of Daryino and Plyokhovo located in Russia's Kursk region. This announcement was made on Wednesday, citing sources from the Defence Ministry.

While the state-owned agency has released this information, the news has not been independently verified by Reuters at this time.

The reported retaking of these areas underscores ongoing tensions and military maneuvers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)