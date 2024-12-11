Left Menu

Supreme Court Boosts Compensation for Intellectually Disabled Accident Victim

The Supreme Court increased compensation to Rs 50.87 lakh for a woman with 75% intellectual disability from a road accident. Initially compensated Rs 5.90 lakh, the victim challenged the sum in court. The apex court recognized her dependency and future needs, leading to the compensation hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:03 IST
The Supreme Court has raised the compensation awarded to a woman suffering from a 75% intellectual disability due to a road accident to Rs 50.87 lakh. Originally awarded Rs 5.90 lakh by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, the victim had sought increased compensation due to her lifelong dependency.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that the woman's injuries, sustained at the age of seven in 2009, resulted in her permanent psychological impairment, rendering her unable to enjoy normal adult life, including marriage and companionship.

Arguing for increased compensation, her counsel pointed to her moderate intellectual ability, akin to a child in class 2. The Supreme Court deemed the earlier enhancement by the High Court to Rs 11.51 lakh inadequate, accounting for future medical expenses and full-time attendant needs in its revised order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

