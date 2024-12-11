Kremlin Adjusts to Syrian Political Shift Amidst Focus on Ukraine
The Kremlin addresses changes in Syrian political dynamics following Bashar al-Assad's fall, emphasizing ongoing efforts in Ukraine as its top priority. Despite potential losses in Middle Eastern influence, Moscow maintains strategic diplomatic and military communication in the region, aiming to safeguard its interests while highlighting previous achievements in supporting Syria.
The Kremlin has downplayed potential setbacks to Russian influence in the Middle East following the downfall of its Syrian ally, Bashar al-Assad, stating its main focus remains the military conflict in Ukraine. Despite Assad's fall, Moscow continues to engage diplomatically with Syria's current leadership, maintaining its presence in the region.
Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Russia retains communication with various regional players. Although Assad's departure marks a challenge, Moscow's strategy centers on securing its national interests and military operations, which President Vladimir Putin describes as vital.
Since recognizing Syrian independence in 1944, Russia has strategically supported Syria, including during its civil war. Despite recent setbacks, the Kremlin remains committed to stabilizing its military and diplomatic missions, acknowledging the evolving geopolitical realities while managing tensions such as Israeli airstrikes on the Golan Heights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asylum in Russia: Bashar al-Assad's New Refuge
The Fall of Bashar al-Assad: Syria's Turning Point
Bashar al-Assad Flees Damascus: Global Reactions and Call for Ceasefire
Russia says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left the country, reports AP.
As Syria's Bashar al-Assad's Reign Ends, Rebels Celebrate Victory