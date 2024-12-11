Switzerland's Rising Contributions to EU: A New Era in Bilateral Trade

Switzerland is poised to considerably boost its financial contributions to the European Union in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral trade relations. According to Swiss national broadcaster SRF, the new arrangement could see contributions rise to around 350 million Swiss francs annually, a significant increase from the current 130 million francs.

The decision comes as part of ongoing negotiations between the Swiss and EU authorities, who are pushing to finalize an agreement by the Christmas deadline. Diplomatic insiders suggest that while the sum is likely to rise, talks remain in flux, affecting the final figure.

Since 2007, Switzerland has made these 'cohesion' payments voluntarily to aid economic development within the EU, emphasizing its role as a solidarity gesture. Under the new deal, however, the EU aims to make these payments binding, reflecting a shift in the relationship dynamics between Bern and Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)