Switzerland's Rising Contributions to EU: A New Era in Bilateral Trade

Switzerland is set to significantly increase its financial contributions to the European Union under a new bilateral trade deal with Brussels. The contributions will rise from 130 million Swiss francs to approximately 350 million francs annually, supporting economic development in Eastern Europe. Negotiations continue towards finalizing the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:16 IST
  • Switzerland

Switzerland is poised to considerably boost its financial contributions to the European Union in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral trade relations. According to Swiss national broadcaster SRF, the new arrangement could see contributions rise to around 350 million Swiss francs annually, a significant increase from the current 130 million francs.

The decision comes as part of ongoing negotiations between the Swiss and EU authorities, who are pushing to finalize an agreement by the Christmas deadline. Diplomatic insiders suggest that while the sum is likely to rise, talks remain in flux, affecting the final figure.

Since 2007, Switzerland has made these 'cohesion' payments voluntarily to aid economic development within the EU, emphasizing its role as a solidarity gesture. Under the new deal, however, the EU aims to make these payments binding, reflecting a shift in the relationship dynamics between Bern and Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

