Trump's Policy Overhaul, Wildfires, and Defense Milestones

President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up to issue more than 25 executive orders on his first day in office as part of a sweeping policy overhaul. The move aims to impact areas such as immigration and energy policy, prompting keen attention on his administration's early steps.

A fierce wildfire, driven by strong winds, has led to evacuations in Malibu, California. Named the Franklin Fire, it has grown rapidly, endangering homes and infrastructure, and blocking roads along the Pacific Coast Highway.

In another headline, the Pentagon confirmed a successful missile intercept test off Guam, boosting defense measures in the Pacific. Meanwhile, Trump has picked Andrew Ferguson to lead the Federal Trade Commission, defining the role as pro-innovation and aligned with America First policies.

