Left Menu

Political Power Play: Trinamool MP Accuses BJP and Congress of Parliament Disruptions

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has accused both the BJP and Congress of manipulating Parliament sessions for their benefit. Speaking outside Parliament, Banerjee alleges frequent adjournments hinder opportunities for other parties to discuss issues. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari counters, claiming the opposition disrupts proceedings to avoid discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:35 IST
Political Power Play: Trinamool MP Accuses BJP and Congress of Parliament Disruptions
Trinamool Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has taken a strong stance against both the BJP and Congress, accusing them of orchestrating frequent adjournments in Parliament to further their agendas.

Banerjee lamented outside the parliamentary building that smaller parties, like his own, are denied opportunities to voice their concerns due to the disruptions initiated by these two major political bodies. "The Parliament only functions at the whim of the Congress and BJP," he commented.

However, BJP representative Manoj Tiwari refuted these claims, blaming opposition parties for stalling proceedings to dodge crucial debates. Despite repeated attempts by the Lok Sabha Speaker to steer discussions, he alleged, the opposition opts for adjournment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024