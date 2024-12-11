Political Power Play: Trinamool MP Accuses BJP and Congress of Parliament Disruptions
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has accused both the BJP and Congress of manipulating Parliament sessions for their benefit. Speaking outside Parliament, Banerjee alleges frequent adjournments hinder opportunities for other parties to discuss issues. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari counters, claiming the opposition disrupts proceedings to avoid discussions.
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has taken a strong stance against both the BJP and Congress, accusing them of orchestrating frequent adjournments in Parliament to further their agendas.
Banerjee lamented outside the parliamentary building that smaller parties, like his own, are denied opportunities to voice their concerns due to the disruptions initiated by these two major political bodies. "The Parliament only functions at the whim of the Congress and BJP," he commented.
However, BJP representative Manoj Tiwari refuted these claims, blaming opposition parties for stalling proceedings to dodge crucial debates. Despite repeated attempts by the Lok Sabha Speaker to steer discussions, he alleged, the opposition opts for adjournment.
