Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav 2024: Celebrating Linguistic Diversity and Unity Across India

The valedictory function of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav 2024 was held today in New Delhi, graced by Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (I/C) and Minister of State for Education Shri Jayant Chaudhary, and Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region Dr. Sukanta Majumdar. The event marked the culmination of a weeklong celebration of linguistic diversity, honoring the legacy of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his birth anniversary.

Senior officials, including Secretary of the Ministry of Education Shri Sanjay Kumar, academicians, and students, participated in the event, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the initiative.

Promoting Indian Languages: A Major Highlight

The event saw the release of 25 new primers in various Indian languages, adding to the 79 primers already made available by the Department of School Education and Literacy. An exhibition organized by Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, NCERT, NIOS, AICTE, CBSE, and State SCERTs showcased innovative experiments and educational materials promoting Indian languages.

The cultural programs included welcome songs and multilingual patriotic songs performed by students, demonstrating the spirit of unity through linguistic harmony.

Speeches Emphasizing Unity Through Languages

Shri Jayant Chaudhary lauded the initiative, highlighting its significance in fostering national unity and preserving India’s rich linguistic heritage. He recounted the life and works of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, underscoring his vision of using language as a medium for expressing humanity and achieving immortality.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar emphasized the need to respect all languages equally, pointing out their role in connecting people rather than dividing them. He applauded the exhibitions and cultural activities as a testament to India’s linguistic and cultural richness.

Theme and National Impact

This year’s theme, "Unity through Languages" ("भाषाओं के माध्यम से एकता"), aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for mother tongue-based education and multilingualism. Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav serves as a platform to inspire pride in India’s linguistic heritage while fostering appreciation for the diversity of languages that bind the nation.

Nationwide Celebrations and Activities

The Utsav was celebrated across the country from December 4 to 11, involving schools and educational institutions. Activities included:

Harmony in Languages and Nature : Exploring connections between linguistic and environmental diversity.

: Exploring connections between linguistic and environmental diversity. Blending Languages and Technology : Highlighting the role of languages in the digital era.

: Highlighting the role of languages in the digital era. Language Fair : Showcasing regional dialects, literature, and traditions.

: Showcasing regional dialects, literature, and traditions. The Eloquence of Expression : Oratory and debate competitions to foster multilingual eloquence.

: Oratory and debate competitions to foster multilingual eloquence. Regional Fiesta: Celebrating local cultures and languages through performances.

These activities aimed to nurture language appreciation among students, encourage the use of Indian languages in education, and inspire a new generation of linguists and cultural ambassadors.

Looking Ahead

The Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav 2024 underscored the essential role of languages in shaping India’s cultural identity and fostering national unity. Moving forward, the Ministry of Education plans to expand these efforts, leveraging NEP 2020 principles to integrate linguistic diversity into mainstream education and research.

As India celebrates 30 years of its linguistic festivals, the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav continues to inspire collective pride and commitment to preserving the nation’s unique cultural mosaic.