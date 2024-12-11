City Police Crack Down on Auto Rickshaw Violations
City police launched a crackdown, penalizing 2,099 auto rickshaw drivers for traffic rule violations, seizing 426 vehicles. Complaints included fare refusal and rash driving. The action involved penalties for lack of permits and illegal parking, continuing to address the issues. Citizens are urged to report grievances via hotline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The city's police department has initiated a stringent campaign, targeting auto rickshaw drivers over traffic rule breaches.
As part of the crackdown, which began on November 29, authorities reprimanded 2,099 drivers and confiscated 426 rickshaws. The operation was prompted by persistent complaints of drivers refusing fares and reckless behavior.
Offenders faced penalties for lacking the necessary permits, fitness certificates, and for parking illegally. The police emphasized the operation will persist and encouraged the public to report any grievances by contacting helpline numbers 100, 103, and 112.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Nations Rally Against EU Auto Emissions Penalties
Canada Ends Fast-Track Study Permit: Impact on International Students
Peru's Contentious Mining Permit Extension Sparks Debate
High Drama and Debates: Qatar Grand Prix Unfolds with Penalties and Triumphs
Justin Kluivert Makes History with Hat-Trick of Penalties