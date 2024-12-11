City Police Crack Down on Auto Rickshaw Violations

The city's police department has initiated a stringent campaign, targeting auto rickshaw drivers over traffic rule breaches.

As part of the crackdown, which began on November 29, authorities reprimanded 2,099 drivers and confiscated 426 rickshaws. The operation was prompted by persistent complaints of drivers refusing fares and reckless behavior.

Offenders faced penalties for lacking the necessary permits, fitness certificates, and for parking illegally. The police emphasized the operation will persist and encouraged the public to report any grievances by contacting helpline numbers 100, 103, and 112.

